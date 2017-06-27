U.S.
Search
Sign In
president trumpMost of the World Has Little Confidence in Donald Trump, Poll Finds
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
tennisJohn McEnroe Says He Won't Apologize For His Serena Williams Comments
Champions Tennis - Day Three
languageForget Words, a Lot of Millennials Say GIFs and Emojis Communicate Their Thoughts Better Than English
FRANCE-TELECOM-MEDIA-INTERNET-MARKETING
food and drinkAmericans Are Totally Obsessed With Avocados Thanks to This Man
healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, avocado
2017 NBA Awards Show
Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning the Most Valuable Player of the Year award at the 2017 NBA Awards Show, on June 26, 2017 in New York City. Steven Freeman—NBAE/Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Travel Ban, Syria and Russell Westbrook‬

Melissa Chan
8:46 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Limited travel ban can take effect for now

A limited version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban can go into effect until the Supreme Court hears a legal challenge about it in October, the high court said. The 90-day ban on visitors from six countries can be enforced on foreigners except for those with a “bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

White House warns Syria about chemical attack

The White House said Syria may be planning another chemical attack and warned Syrian President Bashar Assad that he and his military “will pay a heavy price” if it’s carried out. The U.S. "has identified potential preparations" for another attack, according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Russell Westbrook is crowned NBA’s MVP

Russell Westbrook was named the NBA’s most valuable player this year. The Oklahoma City Thunder star had set a record with 42 triple-doubles during the season, according to the Associated Press.

Also:

The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million uninsured by 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Google has been hit with a $2.7 billion fine in the EU antitrust case.

America's global image has plummeted under Trump, a survey has found.

The Utah wildfire has grown to become the largest active fire in the U.S.

The professor who said former North Korea captive Otto Warmbier got "what he deserved" is now out of a job.

Cheetos might just pay you $50,000 for your weird-shaped snacks.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME