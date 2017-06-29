Newsfeed
Here's Everyone Who Might Attend Taylor Swift's Annual Fourth of July Bash

Cady Lang
2:26 PM ET

Taylor Swift's Fourth of July bashes have become the stuff of pop culture legend: Swift's notorious squad of leggy supermodels, music luminaries, and genetically blessed actors all traipse to Swift's Rhode Island beach house for a weekend of highly-Instagrammable activities like baking Ina Garten's flag cake, posing for large group photos, and frolicking in bikinis. In the time since Taylor hosted her last Independence Day bash, however, the world has become a very different place, with new relationships and new drama. Here, a brief hypothesis of who will make the "Taymerica" cut this year, if she does end up hosting the bash.

Who will probably be there:

Assorted Victoria's Secret angels and models: Taylor's affinity for most of the models from the Victoria's Secret runway show knows no bounds. Gigi Hadid is a veteran Taymerica attendee, as is Martha Hunt; repeat appearances are definitely in order. Karlie Kloss, whose best friendship with Taylor Swift is so well-documented it scored a Vogue cover story and editorial, will also probably make an appearance.

🇺🇸

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Amused British pals: Cara Delevingne (whose categorization in the squad also fits in the Venn diagram with the models) and Ed Sheeran are longtime friends and frequent Fourth of July party frequenters. There's a more than generous chance that they'll both bless Taylor's party with their presences this year. If past history is any indication, there will likely be another Instagram tweely alluding to the irony of Brits celebrating Independence Day.

When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can't let it go. @teddysphotos

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Effortlessly cool singers: The Haim sisters have attended the past two Taymerica soirees, upping the quota for cool and beachy hair. Here's hoping they come back for more in 2017.

🔴⚪️🔵

A post shared by Danielle Haim (@daniellehaim) on

MORE: 14 Photos That Prove Taylor Swift Does Fourth of July Better Than Anyone Else

Ruby Rose: There's no fiercer defender of Taylor Swift than Ruby Rose, at least on Twitter where she'll criticize everyone from Khloé Kardashian to Katy Perry if they appear to slam Tay.

Childhood friends: Taylor's childhood friends Brit LaManna and Abigail Anderson are always on deck to party with the rest of her star-studded squad.

Who probably won't be there:

Any and all of Taylor's ex-paramours: Swift is reportedly in a new relationship, which means exes who have attended in the past like Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris probably won't pop up. To be fair, most people don't celebrate holidays with their exes.

🇺🇸

A post shared by Brit LaManna (@britmaack) on

Katy Perry: Despite Katy's livestream proffering of a feud truce, there's been no sign that the pop stars have made amends yet.

Who we wish would show up:

Selena Gomez: Despite being Taylor Swift's noted bestie, Selena doesn't usually attend Taylor's annual 4th of July bash. If she does decide to hit the party this year, it's possible things could get tricky because she's now dating the Weeknd, whose ex Bella Hadid is Swift devotee Gigi's younger sister. But there would be few things as satisfying as getting to see The Weeknd have to frolic on say, a swan floatie or play Instagram husband to Taylor's sizable girl squad.

Joe Alwyn: Tay's rumored flame is British actor Joe Alwyn. Will he hop the pond to celebrate 4th of July with her and confirm the relationship? A few of his predecessors did.

