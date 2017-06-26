The Best iOS 11 Features We've Tried So Far

Apple's next major update to iOS comes loaded with new features that make the iPad more useful, especially when it comes to multitasking.

Don't expect your iPad to replace your laptop when iOS 11 launches in the fall, but the update will make the tasks you already use your iPad for feel more fluid. Some features will prevent you from navigating to the home screen as often, while others make it easier to customize how you use your iPad.

Among the most prominent changes: a new Files app for managing documents across devices, a redesigned iPad dock that can fit more apps and a new view for the Control Center and app switcher. A handful of updates are coming to Apple's own apps as well, including a new indoor navigation feature for Apple Maps as well as more filters to choose from in Photos. Apple is also courting developers to create augmented reality apps for the iPad through its newly announced ARKit tools, which will be launching with iOS 11.

After spending a few days using the public beta, here's a look at the most useful features we've encountered so far.