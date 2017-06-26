A Teenager Missing for a Year Was Just Found Alive in Georgia

Hailey Burns, a teenager from North Carolina missing for one year, has been found in Georgia.

USA Today reports that Burns, now 17, was found safe in a home in Duluth, Ga. A 31-year-old man by the name of Michael Wysolovski has been charged related to the teen's disappearance, according to the FBI, as cited by USA Today.

Wysolovski was taken into custody after Burns was found. He's now facing felony first-degree cruelty to children, felony false imprisonment, as well as other charges in Georgia, according to USA Today .

Burns has been missing since June 2016 after she left her family home in Charlotte. USA Today reports Burns, who has a form of autism known as Asperger Syndrome , left without her medication.

Shortly before she went missing, Burns' family discovered that she had been talking to strangers online and tried to limit her access to the Internet. She also did not have a cellphone.

But despite their efforts, the family told WCNC-TV that they believe she was still able to communicate with someone and eventually left to meet up with that person. It's not yet clear if Wysolovski was the person Burns may have been communicating with.