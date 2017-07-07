viralPhoto of Mike Pence Touching NASA Equipment Marked 'Do Not Touch' Launches Hilarious Photoshop Battle
Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.
U.S.Mike Pence Touches NASA Equipment Marked 'Do Not Touch'
Vice President Mike Pence is shown a piece of hardware by Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017.
georgiaMom Who Fatally Stabbed Her 4 Kids Gives Double Thumbs Up in Court
Isabel Martinez, right, listens as a magistrate judge speaks during her first court appearance, July 7, 2017, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Martinez is charged with killing four of her children and their father.
public healthThe G20 Must Defend the Paris Accord — For the Sake of Our Health
TOPSHOT-GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT
Entertainment

Donald Glover's Homecoming Role Is a Big Hint About Spider-Man's Future

Eliana Dockterman
10:47 AM ET

Fans of Donald Glover may be disappointed with the size of the Atlanta creator's role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor and rapper — who was once championed for the role of Spider-Man — plays a petty criminal who offers Peter Parker (Tom Holland) a clue as to where he can track down Vulture's (Michael Keaton) team. But here's the good news: Glover's scene in Homecoming sets up a world in which he might play a bigger role in a future film.

Glover plays Aaron Davis, a character pulled straight from the Spider-Man comic books. In the comics, Davis is a burglar and criminal who goes by "the Prowler." He pulls off petty crimes, including at one point breaking into Osborn Industries (yes, the birth place of the radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker). There, a radioactive spider sneaks into Davis' bag, eventually crawling out and biting his nephew, Miles Morales.

MORE: 20 Easter Eggs You Probably Didn't Notice in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Fans of the comics may know Morales as the new Spider-Man. Even younger than Parker, Morales took over the role of Spidey after Parker appears to have died in the comics. (There is a parallel universe in which Parker lives. It's complicated!) Glover also voices Morales in the animated Spider-Man. A few years ago, when Sony first announced they were rebooting Spider-Man again, fans lobbied for Glover to play a live-action version of Morales. Instead, Sony decided to stick with Peter Parker and cast 21-year-old British actor Tom Holland to play him.

In Homecoming, Glover's character says that he doesn't want dangerous weapons in the neighborhood because he has a young nephew who lives in the area. That means that Morales almost certainly exists in this Spider-Man cinematic universe, as is Glover's Prowler.

MORE: Explaining Those Two Post-Credit Scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming

We don't know when Morales could turn up or how big a role he will play. The current Spidey actor, Tom Holland, has said that Homecoming is the first in a trilogy. It's possible that Miles shows up in this trilogy as a second Spider-Man. However, Marvel and Sony might also be planting the seeds for yet another Spider-Man series after Holland outgrows the role and fulfills his contract. (There have already been three Spider-Man movie series in 15 years.) The fourth Spider-Man series could star yet another actor as the Miles Morales Spider-Man.

Yet another option involves Sony's ever-expanding Spidey universe. Sony has announced plans for spinoff films for several other characters from the Spider-Man comics, including a Venom movie starring Tom Hardy and a Black Cat and Silver Sable film. Perhaps Sony could somehow engineer a Miles Morales film while Peter Parker still exists.

MORE: How the Venom Spinoff Could Change the Spider-Man Universe

Whatever the outcome, Glover's subtle hint about his nephew was no accident. Miles Morales is coming.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME