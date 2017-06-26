Newsfeed
Harry Potter

There's a Hidden Harry Potter Message in the New York Times Crossword For the 20th Anniversary

Devan Coggan / Entertainment Weekly
11:28 AM ET

Harry Potter fans, get out your quills.

Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and to celebrate, The New York Times is paying tribute to the Boy Who Lived with a special Harry Potter-themed crossword puzzle.

Sadly, the puzzle isn’t all Potter, but hidden within the regular clues are Hogwarts-appropriate answers like J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, and The Philosopher’s Stone. (Monday is the anniversary of the book’s British publication, so the Times is using the original title, instead of The Sorcerer’s Stone.)

The puzzle will be free to play to all for the next two weeks, and you can do so on the Times’ website here. (The puzzle’s author, Brian Greer, also published a second Potter-themed crossword in Monday’s Times of London, which you can see and play here.)

The Times isn’t the only one getting in on the Potter fun: Twitter released a special emoji with the #HarryPotter20 hashtag, and Facebook rolled out a few wizarding Easter eggs, too. Rowling herself also celebrated the book’s anniversary on Twitter, thanking fans for their support over the past two decades.

“Twenty years ago today, a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others,” Rowling wrote. “It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/879284927258386433

This article originally appeared on EW.com

