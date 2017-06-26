Here Are J.K. Rowling's Top 10 Most Popular Tweets of All Time

Newsfeed
Megan McCluskey
12:47 PM ET

With more than 10.8 million followers, J.K. Rowling is undeniably one of the most popular authors on Twitter. And thanks to her commitment to engaging with fans, revealing new details about her beloved Harry Potter series and dishing out candid political commentary, it's likely to stay that way.

Rowling has built up a reputation as somewhat of a Twitter guru over the years, using the platform for everything from critiquing President Donald Trump's response to the London Bridge terror attack to commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts.

So to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — the U.K. version of the renamed first book in the wizarding world series — Twitter has unveiled Rowling's top 10 most retweeted tweets of all time.

See the full list below.

1.

JK pays her respects to Alan Rickman (Snape) following his death.

2.

JK makes a Trump / Voldemort themed joke.

3.

JK has her say on *that* Trump GIF.

4.

JK addresses a sensitive issue following the tragic incident in Quebec City.

5.

JK Retweets Trump’s Tweet about the attack on London, adding her own thoughts.

6.

JK produces a comeback to someone who @’d her.

7.

JK commemorates the 16th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts with a moment of silence

8.

JK sends fans into a frenzy with #BackToHogwarts, ahead of James S Potter’s first day.

9.

JK continues her tribute to Alan Rickman and his family.

10.

JK marks another Battle of Hogwarts anniversary by apologising for the death of Remus Lupin.

