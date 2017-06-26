The Internet Is Losing It Over Bruno Mars' Relatable Sleepy Moment at the BET Awards

While Bruno Mars pumped up the crowd as the opening act at the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday night with an electrifying rendition of his song "Perm," it looks like the 24k Magic singer was feeling considerably less high-energy at one point during the show.

Viewers were quick to point out that it appeared as though Mars was shutting his eyes during Mary J. Blige's very excellent performance and it wasn't long before the Internet made him into a meme perfect for anyone who's just been too tired to keep their eyes open at a social function.

One user pointed out that it was possible that Bruno was just "resting his eyes."

Others called it for what they believed it was.

Another launched a thorough investigation.

Did I just catch Bruno in the crowd sleep?? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/1YqvRvvvlr - Sunset Boulevardez (@Kissesfromdes) June 26, 2017

People on the Internet had zero chill when it came to Bruno Mars possibly falling asleep at the BET Awards.

While others found him very relatable.

Bruno Mars is me at every social event😂 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/MQegYb7Z6a - anna (@nutellaANDpizza) June 26, 2017

Bruno Mars is the inner me like 24/7. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/wFtqg4mCjU - Nakul (@MrNakulPatel) June 26, 2017

Eternal mood, honestly.

Bruno Mars looks like he just remembered he got bills due tomorrow but don't get paid til Friday #BetAwards pic.twitter.com/xORUEwUZbr - Pen Griffey (@VinnyRico_) June 26, 2017