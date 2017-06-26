Politics
Congress

Senate Health Care Bill Would Result in 22 Million Uninsured By 2026

Alana Abramson
4:29 PM ET

The Senate's version of the Obamacare repeal bill would result in an additional 22 million people losing insurance by 2026, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office revealed in its analysis on Monday.

The bill would reduce the federal deficit $321 billion by 2026, an increase of $202 billion in savings from the version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives last month.

But by 2026, 49 million Americans would be uninsured should this bill become law, in comparison with the 28 million people who would remain uninsured by that year if the Affordable Care Act remained in place

But overall, the estimates of the number of uninsured, which are just 1 million fewer than the number estimated in the House's version of the bill, coupled with the steep cuts to Medicaid, will likely pose a further impediment to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's ability to garner enough votes in the Senate for the bill to pass.

The analysis of the bill is unlikely to quell the concerns of Republican Senators who are on the fence about supporting it, particularly those concerned about the effect the Medicaid reductions will have on their constituents, like West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Nevada Sen. Dean Heller.

With the Democrats universally opposed to the bill, McConnell can only afford two defectors, and five Senators have already come out against it.

The CBO had previously determined that the version of the Obamacare repeal bill that passed the House in May would increase the number of uninsured by 23 million , to 51 million, in comparison with the 28 million that would have been uninsured if the Affordable Care Act remained in place.

Follow TIME