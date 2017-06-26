Politics
Search
Sign In
travel ban3 Things to Know As Trump's Revised Travel Ban Takes Effect
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting of travelers entering the United States, at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. The executive order signed by Trump imposes a four-month travel ban on refugees entering the United States and a 90-day hold on travelers from Syria, Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. Picture taken January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White HousePresident Trump Tells GOP Senators It's 'Okay' If Health Care Bill Doesn't Pass
Trump meets Senate Republicans at the White House in Washington
food and drinkThis Viral Couple Just Got Married In a Taco Bell and Their Wedding Photos Look Delicious
Taco Bell And Pizza Hut Restaurants Ahead Of Yum! Brands Earnings Figures
celebrityWatch Adam Driver Give This Military Family an Amazing Gift — and Join a Group Hug
"Paterson" Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Congress

Senate Health Care Bill Would Result in 22 Million Uninsured By 2026

Alana Abramson
Updated: 11:07 AM ET | Originally published: Jun 26, 2017

The Senate's version of the Obamacare repeal bill would result in an additional 22 million people losing insurance by 2026, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said in its analysis on Monday.

The bill would reduce the federal deficit $321 billion by 2026, an increase of $202 billion in savings from the version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives last month.

But much of those savings come from reducing the funding for Medicaid, cuts the CBO estimates will amount to $772 billion. By 2026, 49 million Americans would be uninsured should this bill become law, in comparison with the 28 million people who would remain uninsured by that year if the Affordable Care Act remained in place. Lower income people between the ages of 50 and 65 would be among the biggest group of those without insurance. For people under 65, enrollment in Medicaid would fall 16% by 2026.

Savings would also come by changing the Affordable Care Act's subsidies to nongroup health insurance. Cutting federal funding for Planned Parenthood for one year, another provision included in the bill, would ultimately reduce spending by $146 million for the net decade, but would increase Medicaid spending and have the biggest impact on coverage for low-income populations in areas with few other health care options.

Related

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., looks out after boarding an elevator Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017.
Health CareHow to Contact Every Senator to Voice Your Thoughts on the Health Care Bill
Health Care
How to Contact Every Senator to Voice Your Thoughts on the Health Care Bill

Overall, the estimates regarding the number of uninsured, which are just 1 million fewer than the number estimated in the House's version of the bill, coupled with the steep cuts to Medicaid, will likely pose a further impediment to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's ability to garner enough votes in the Senate for the bill to pass.

The analysis of the bill is unlikely to quell the concerns of Republican Senators who are on the fence about supporting it, particularly those concerned about the effect the Medicaid reductions will have on their constituents, like West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, and those who have previously opposed the Planned Parenthood provision, like Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski

With the Democrats universally opposed to the bill, McConnell can only afford two defectors, and five Senators have already come out against it.

The CBO had previously determined that the version of the Obamacare repeal bill that passed the House in May would increase the number of uninsured by 23 million, to 51 million, in comparison with the 28 million that would have been uninsured if the Affordable Care Act remained in place.

The CBO also estimates that, even though premiums in 2020 would be 30% lower than the Affordable Care Act, fewer people with low-incomes would choose to purchase a plan because it would be such a high percentage of their income.

The Senate bill repeals the Obamacare mandate to buy health insurance or pay a fee, although the Senate introduced a revision Monday that if individuals have coverage lapses for 63 days, they must wait 6 months before insurance can take effect once they decide to purchase it. The CBO estimated that would slightly increase the number on insurance, but not in 2019, because the premiums would be so high.

Democrats were quick to pounce on the bill, decrying it as a tax cut for the wealthy that would hinder the less fortunate. The bill would repeal the parts of the Affordable Care Act that increased certain taxes on the wealthiest Americans, as well as a tax credit for some small businesses to provide healthcare.

" CBO’s report today makes clear that this bill is every bit as “mean” as the House bill ," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. " This CBO report should be the end of the road for Trumpcare. Republicans would be wise to read it like a giant stop sign."

"Now we know why the [Senate GOP] hid their monstrosity of a “health care” bill," tweeted Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Republican reaction was slower to trickle in. The Senate budget committee released a statement touting the statistics from the report about lowering premiums and reducing the deficit, as did McConnell. But many other senators, particularly those who are undecided, did not immediately release statements.

The Republican National Committee immediately released a statement challenging the CBO, and the White House followed up with its own shortly after. " The CBO has consistently proven it cannot accurately predict how healthcare legislation will impact insurance coverage ," the White House said in a statement.

Although the CBO acknowledged uncertainty in its report, it did express confidence about two components that are sticking points for some Senators still wavering on their support for the bill: the decrease in Medicaid spending, and the increase in the number of uninsured individuals.

"The amount of federal revenues collected and the amount of spending on Medicaid would almost surely both be lower than under current law," they wrote. "And the number of uninsured people under this legislation would almost surely be greater than under current law."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME