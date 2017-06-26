The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Nature therapy can work, but it’s a privilege.

By Julie Beck in the Atlantic

2. This initiative is training Nigerian cyber-scammers to become coders.

By Alexander Starrit and Jennifer Guay in Fast Company

3. Here’s how we’ll train our drugs with nanobots.

By the University of Cambridge

4. With satellites and cell phones, farming is making a comeback in the water-scarce Indus valley.

By Faisal Hossain, Nishan Biswas, Muhammad Ashraf and Ahmad Zeeshan Bhatti in Eos

5. Is marriage just for upper class Americans?

By John McDermott in MEL

