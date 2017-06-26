Ideas
Search
Sign In
EntertainmentJ.K. Rowling Marks 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter With Heartfelt Message
J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.
SecurityWhy Airport Security Might Inspect Your Books Before Your Next Flight
Travelers At Salt Lake City International Airport Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
SpainSalvador Dalí's Body Is Being Dug Up for a Paternity Test
Salvador Dali
Exercise/FitnessThe Easiest Way to Be Less Stressed at Work
bike work commute
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Oprah Winfrey during Tuesday's 01/03/16 show in New York.  CBS Photo Archive—CBS via Getty Images
Books

Oprah Named Her Latest Book Club Pick Just in Time for Summer

Sarah Begley
10:35 AM ET
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

Oprah Winfrey has named Imbolo Mbue's 2016 novel Behold the Dreamers as the latest selection for her book club, a coveted distinction that typically serves as a major sales boon for authors.

The novel, which comes out in paperback on Monday, tells the story of a Cameroonian immigrant who finds work as a chauffeur for a Lehman Brothers executive late in 2007. When the company declares bankruptcy the next year, both men's families are left reeling.

"It's got everything that's grabbing the headlines in America right now,"Oprah said in a video statement. "It's about race and class, the economy, culture, immigration and the danger of the us-versus-them mentality."

Mbue, who won a PEN/Faulkner award for the book, described the honor as "humbling" in a statement.

" "Fifteen years ago, I walked into a public library and borrowed my first Oprah’s Book Club selection — Toni Morrison's Song of Solomon and was so inspired by it that I began writing without thinking much of where my writing would lead me," she said.

Amazon is offering readers a free preview of the book for readers who want to check out the first three chapters.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME