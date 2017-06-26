U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralRihanna Asked for Justin Trudeau's Education Funding on Twitter. Here's What He Said.
"Young Fashion Designer" : LVMH Prize 2017 Edition At Louis Vuitton Foundation In Paris
iPhoneThese Are the Best iPhone Photos of the Year
Supreme CourtSupreme Court Allows Travel Ban to Go Into Effect While It Hears Case
Supreme Court
EntertainmentJ.K. Rowling Marks 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter With Heartfelt Message
J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.
Amusement Park Fall
A 14-year-old girl falls from an amusement park ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, N.Y., on June 24, 2017.  Leeann Winchell—AP
New York

'I Couldn't Let That Little Girl Die': Man Recounts Moment He Saw Girl Dangling From Amusement Park Ride

Tara John
11:12 AM ET

Matthew Howard Sr. was about to leave the Six Flags Great Escape when he noticed something unusual — a young girl dangling from one of the rides.

The 47-year-old father, who was at the Queensbury, New York amusement park with his 21-year-old daughter Leeann Winchell, sprang into action — running towards the girl, who got stuck on the slow-moving "Sky Ride," which is described as a "roundtrip ski-lift style gondola ride" on the park's website.

"I couldn't let that little girl die," Howard told the Associated Press. "No one wants to put himself underneath a body like that, but I couldn't stand by and watch."

Howard and his daughter, along with a few other parkgoers and employees, positioned themselves under the girl, who was hanging from the two-person pod. "I said: 'It's OK! It's OK to let go, I'll catch you, honey,'" Howard recalled to the AP.

He took on the brunt of her fall and tumbled to the ground, but was still able to catch the girl, who has not been identified yet. Howard was hospitalized with a minor back injury and later released from the hospital.

On Sunday, he visited the girl at the hospital with Winchell. They said she was in good spirits.

Six Flags said Sunday that the ride is still shutdown for review despite clearance from the New York State department of Labor.

"We are in the process of gathering more information," Six Flags Queensbury said in a statement. "The safety and security of our guests is our top priority and our thoughts and prayers are with our guest and her family."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME