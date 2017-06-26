ResearchWhy You Really Shouldn't Follow a Friend in Your Car
Closeup of hand on steering wheel
Harry PotterThere's a Hidden Harry Potter Message in the New York Times Crossword For the 20th Anniversary
Harry Potter
Northern IrelandTheresa May's Deal with the DUP Could Make a Bad Situation Worse in Northern Ireland
Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May (L), greets Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party in Downing Street on June 26, 2017 in London, England.
healthJoe and Jill Biden: We’re Changing How We Fight Cancer
Former Vice President Joe Biden Speaks In Manchester
Entertainment

J.K. Rowling Marks 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter With Heartfelt Message

Megan McCluskey
10:54 AM ET

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — the British version of the first novel in the wizarding world series — J.K. Rowling tweeted a message of thanks to fans Monday.

The author took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the millions of readers who stuck with Harry throughout his magical journey, reminiscing on how this day 20 years ago changed her life. "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others," she wrote. "It's been wonderful. Thank you."

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released on June 26, 1997 in the U.K., three months before the renamed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hit bookstores in September 1998 in the U.S. The series concluded 10 years later with the publication of the seventh book in the series — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — on July 21, 2007.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME