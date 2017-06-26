U.S.
Security

Why Airport Security Might Inspect Your Books Before Your Next Flight

Maya Rhodan
10:47 AM ET

Privacy advocates are sounding the alarm after security officials at some airports have been inspecting passengers' books and other paper materials.

"Books raise very special privacy issues," wrote American Civil Liberties Union Senior Policy Analyst Jay Stanley in a recent blog post. "There is a long history of special legal protection for the privacy of one’s reading habits in the United States, not only through numerous Supreme Court and other court decisions, but also through state laws that criminalize the violation of public library reading privacy or require a warrant to obtain book sales, rental, or lending records."

The Transportation Security Administration has recently been testing new screening procedures that include the removal of books and food from carry-on luggage for thorough inspection, according to reports. The paper screenings are being tested at airports in select cities, including Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston and more, according to The Sacramento Bee. The screenings reportedly began in May, but have expanded to more airports since first being introduced.

TSA officials told the Bee that some books make it difficult to see the contents of a bag with X-ray machines. They also said agents only fan through books to check for hidden weapons and other contraband without reading the content.

In late May, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the agency is working to find new ways to improve security without inconveniencing passengers. “What we’re doing now is working out the tactics, techniques, and procedures, if you will, in a few airports, to find out exactly how to do that with the least amount of inconvenience to the traveler,” he told Fox News.

