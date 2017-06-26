Cargo Captain Says He Tried to Warn U.S. Warship Before Fatal Collision

The U.S. warship that collided with a container vessel near Japan earlier this month veered into the path of the freighter, according to the cargo ship's captain.

The captain's comments come as officials are still trying to makes sense of the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and the considerably larger ACX Crystal during the early hours of June 17. Seven Navy sailors were killed in the incident.

In a report to Japanese ship owner Dainichi Investment Corp seen by Reuters, the captain of the Philippine cargo ship, Ronald Advincula, said their vessel had signaled the USS Fitzgerald ahead of the crash. But the Fitzgerald moved "suddenly" into the ACX's path despite the flashing lights.

Advincula added that his vessel attempted to avoid the warship, only to collide with the Fitzgerald at 1:30 a.m.

The U.S. Navy was unable to comment, due to ongoing investigations, Reuters reported.