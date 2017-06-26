Behind President Trump's Supreme Court Win

President Trump's travel ban will get its day before the Supreme Court this fall—and some key parts of it are being allowed to take effect. In an unsigned ruling Monday, the Court announced it would hear the case next term, and overruled in part lower courts' injunctions on the implementation of the ban on visa issuances to citizens of six Muslim-majority countries. The Supreme Court's opinion allows the ban to take effect "with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” People who do have such relationships would still be allowed to travel to the U.S. The initial and follow-on executive orders listed 120- and 90-day wait period for the travel and refugee bans to allow the Administration to prepare "extreme vetting" measures—deadlines that have both passed without significant action. Trump hailed the decision in a statement: "Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security. It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective."

Senate Republicans are struggling to cobble together 50 votes for their healthcare bill, making some significant tweaks as they look to win over members who are on the bubble. The GOP can only afford to lose two votes—and the list of skeptical lawmakers is substantially longer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to take the bill up this week, not least so that he can move on to other GOP agenda items.

Trump took to Twitter Monday to criticize his predecessor's response to Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Amid growing bipartisan criticism of President Barack Obama's decision to remain quiet on the Russia efforts, in fear of being seen as trying to interfere in the political process, Trump's attack is politically expedient. But given Trump's own challenge of accepting even the basic premise of Russian efforts to interfere, he might not be the best messenger.

Tillerson's falling out. Ivanka tries to stay out of politics. And Trump's political arm goes after the GOP.

