Sports
Search
Sign In
United KingdomU.K.'s Theresa May Strikes Deal With Northern Irish Party to Support Minority Government
Prime Minister Theresa May (2R) stands with First Secretary of State Damian Green (R), Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (2L), DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds (L) while DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson (3L) and Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury, and Chief Whip, Gavin Williamson sit and sign paperwork inside 10 Downing Street on June 26, 2017 in London, England.
BooksExclusive: Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Is Turning Her Private Journals Into a Memoir
InternetThe 25 Most Influential People on the Internet
Harry PotterThe Ultimate Harry Potter Quiz: Find Out Which House You Truly Belong In
DANIEL RADCLIFFE (Harry Potter) in Warner Bros. Pictures' family adventure film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION
2016 PowerShares QQQ Cup
Tennis player John McEnroe plays tennis at the 2016 PowerShares QQQ Cup at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on January 7, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  J. Kempin—Getty Images
Sports

John McEnroe Says Serena Williams Would Be the 700th Best Men’s Tennis Player

Maya Rhodan
8:14 AM ET

In an interview discussing his new book, retired tennis star John McEnroe said that while he believes Serena Williams is the greatest female tennis player ever, she would rank "like 700 in the world."

"If she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world," McEnroe told NPR in response to a question about why he doesn't call Serena the best player, period. "That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it'd be a little higher, perhaps it'd be a little lower."

As the Washington Post pointed out, despite having won 23 Grand Slam titles, Williams herself has made a similar argument in the past, saying as much when asked about playing against Andy Murray during a 2013 appearance on Late Night With David Letterman. "For me, mens’ tennis and womens’ tennis are completely, almost, two separate sports," Williams said. "If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes."

McEnroe was also asked about a match proposed by President Donald Trump, who challenged the seven-time majors singles champion to take on one of the Williams sisters in a battle-of-the-sexes. He said he didn't really want to do it, but thought he had a good chance at beating her.

"I think I can still play and I think I could still — I mean my kids don't think I can beat her anymore. Maybe I should get her now because she's pregnant," he said. Still, Williams continues to practice even while seven months into her pregnancy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME