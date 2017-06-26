awardsHere Are the Best and the Worst Moments From the 2017 BET Awards
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Harry PotterFacebook Celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter With This Magical Easter Egg
DANIEL RADCLIFFE (Harry Potter) in Warner Bros. Pictures' family adventure film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION
TelevisionJohn Oliver Takes a Jab at Anti-Vaxxers on Last Week Tonight
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
ChinaChina Has Agreed to Stop Cyberattacks on the Canadian Private Sector, Report Says
Stock Market Data
Michelle Obama Makes First Public Appearance After Inauguration At Orlando Conf.
Michelle Obama in Orlando, FL, on April 27, 2017. Gerardo Mora—Getty Images
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Congratulates Chance the Rapper on His BET Award in a Surprise Video Message

Ryan Kilpatrick
4:12 AM ET

Michelle Obama had a surprise in store for audience members at the BET Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday with a pre-recorded video message congratulating Chance the Rapper for receiving the network's prestigious humanitarian award.

"Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed, and they have so much to contribute to their community and our country,” the former First Lady said in her surprise cameo, according to Deadline.

“I can think of no better legacy to leave, and I am thrilled to celebrate you here to tonight and honored to call you my friend.”

The rapper received the distinguished honor for his philanthropic achievements in Chicago, where both he and Mrs. Obama are from. Chance delivered an impassioned acceptance speech commenting on police brutality, under-resourced public schools and mass incarceration, reports Fader.

Chance, 24, is the youngest ever recipient of the BET Humanitarian Award. Other artists to have received the honor include Muhammed Ali, Harry Belafonte, Alicia Keys and Wyclef Jean. Chance also won the BET award for Best New Artist.

[Deadline]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME