Instagram Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter With an Illustration Only a True Fan Could Create

Melissa Locker
2:48 PM ET

It has been 20 years since the world was introduced to a young wizard by the name of Harry Potter when J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published in the United Kingdom. The book, which was published in the United States as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, grew to become a legend bringing the wizarding world to books, movies, a play, amusement parks and fan fiction.

To mark the anniversary, Instagram posted a heartfelt tribute to the magical series. The illustration, drawn by “self-proclaimed Hufflepuff” Taryn Knight, shows Harry casting a Patronus spell to ward off an attack by the chilling Dementors. Like many Harry Potter fans, Knight fell in love with the world of wizards and Muggles as a young girl. “I just kept reading them over and over,” she says in the caption of the picture posted by the official Instagram account. “Something just clicked. I was immediately obsessed.” As she started to explore her talent for drawing, she says her “passion for Harry Potter began to creep in.” It shows in the illustration, which reveals a true fan’s love for the subject.

Instagram was not alone in paying homage to Harry Potter. Facebook presented its users with an easter egg that casts a colorful spell on the social network.

Like millions of others around the world, Taryn Knight (@taryndraws) first discovered the magical world of Harry Potter when she was a young girl, and hasn’t stopped loving it since. “I just kept reading them over and over,” she says of author J.K. Rowling’s book series. “Something just clicked. I was immediately obsessed.” It wasn’t until Taryn, a Colorado-based freelance illustrator, was older that her love for all things witchcraft and wizardry began to manifest itself in her drawings. “I didn’t do a lot of art when I was first reading the books,” she says. “But once I started drawing regularly, my passion for Harry Potter began to creep in.” Taryn, a self-proclaimed Hufflepuff, is excited about the celebration surrounding #HarryPotter20, the 20-year anniversary of the UK release of the first book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” “It seems to be reigniting everyone’s love for the Potter world,” she says. “It feels a bit like that old familiar buzz of a new book release.” ⚡️ Illustration by @taryndraws

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram) on

Follow TIME