It's been exactly 20 years since readers around the world were first introduced to Harry Potter, the bespectacled boy wizard who lived beneath the stairs of No. 4, Privet Drive, in an imaginary England.

In a nod to the 20th anniversary on Monday of J.K Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — titled Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the United States — Facebook presented its users with an easter egg, Mashable reports.

Here's how it works: type the name of any of the four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff — into a post or comment and it appears in that house's color. An animated wand appears when users click on the names, casting a colorful spell.

The word Harry Potter also appears in the red hue of the young wizard's house, Gryffindor. The words Albus Dumbledore, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Draco Malfoy appear in the usual muggle manner.

[ Mashable ]