U.S.
Search
Sign In
ColombiaNine People Have Died and 28 Are Missing After a Packed Tourist Boat Sinks in Colombia
APTOPIX Colombia Boat Sinking
languageThe Oxford English Dictionary Just Added 'Woke.' It's Older Than You Might Think
Dictionary
LGBTQWatch the NYC Pride Parade in 360°
New York City Pride 2017 - The March
london60 Apartment Towers in Britain Fail Fire Safety Tests After London's Grenfell Tower Tragedy
BRITAIN-INCIDENT-FIRE
US-AWARDS-NECO
John Kasich speaks in New York on May 13, 2017. Kena Betancura—AFP/Getty Images
Ohio

Several Ohio Government Websites Have Been Hacked With a Pro-Islamic State Rant

Associated Press
Jun 25, 2017

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A number of Ohio state government websites have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Republican Gov. John Kasich's office confirmed they were aware of the hack Sunday.

The websites hacked with the message include Kasich's, first lady Karen Kasich's, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Office of Workforce Transformation, the Casino Control Commission, Medicaid, the Office of Health Transformation and LeanOhio.

The message left on the website says "Trump" and "all your people" will be held accountable for "every drop of blood spilled in Muslim countries." The message also says, "I love the Islamic state."

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the agency is working aggressively to clear the message from its website.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME