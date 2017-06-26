Harry PotterFacebook Celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter With This Magical Easter Egg
DANIEL RADCLIFFE (Harry Potter) in Warner Bros. Pictures' family adventure film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION
ChinaChina Has Agreed to Stop Cyberattacks on the Canadian Private Sector, Report Says
Stock Market Data
the royalsPrince Harry Revealed That He Almost Quit Royal Life. Here's What Made Him Change His Mind
Prince Harry Visits Sydney - Day 1
OhioSeveral Ohio Government Websites Have Been Hacked With a Pro-Islamic State Message
US-AWARDS-NECO
Television

John Oliver Takes a Jab at Anti-Vaxxers on Last Week Tonight

Melissa Locker
2:46 AM ET

John Oliver took a poke at the anti-vaccine movement on Last Week Tonight. He argued that people seem to forget how well vaccines work, because people don’t bother posting Facebook updates like, “I didn’t get polio again today!” Now, while the vast majority of parents are making sure that their children get vaccinated on time, anti-vaxxers are getting louder — spurred on, in part, by President Trump — and the result is confusing parents.

According to Oliver, some parents are asking questions like, should you vaccinate? Should you eat the placenta? Should you let kids cry? “The answer is yes, no, and yes, because the more they cry now the more they’ll be prepared to watch This Is Us when they get older,” said Oliver.

After noting the rise in preventable diseases like measles, Oliver went through many of the alarm bells that anti-vaxxers like to ring, noting that there is absolutely no evidence that links the MMR vaccine to autism (and the only doctor to say there was is basically “the Lance Armstrong of doctors”) and noting that the FDA does not allow mercury of any kind in infant vaccines.

He also noted that 93% of pediatricians have been asked to spread out vaccines, despite the fact that the Center for Disease Control says spacing out vaccines puts children at risk for catching diseases, like measles, which according to Oliver, is “‘Happy’ by Pharrell infectious." Plus, while kids are getting more shots these days, those shots have fewer antigens and far fewer antigens than kids are exposed to on a daily basis, because as Oliver notes, “Children are f---ing disgusting.”

Oliver ended on a personal note, explaining that he is scared of everything (“the light, the dark, spiders, a sudden and mysterious lack of spiders”) and his son was born prematurely and despite all of that, he is still vaccinating his child on schedule.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME