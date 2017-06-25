U.S.
Search
Sign In
languageThe Oxford English Dictionary Just Added 'Woke.' It's Older Than You Might Think
Dictionary
london60 Apartment Towers in Britain Fail Fire Safety Tests After London's Grenfell Tower Tragedy
BRITAIN-INCIDENT-FIRE
Health CareKellyanne Conway Says the Senate Health Care Bill Doesn't Cut Medicaid. That's Not True
Kellyanne Conway
CaliforniaThis Man Just Visited Disneyland 2,000 Days in a Row
(July 17, 2015) Ð Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown, in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, July 17. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt DisneyÕs dream for Disneyland. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
LGBTQ

Watch the NYC Pride Parade in 360°

Michaela Holland
6:28 PM ET

Crowds filled the sidewalks of New York City to witness the annual Pride Parade on Sunday.

Groups from non-profits to businesses rallied in splashy colors chanting and waving their banners. For some, the parade became a platform for their protests against President Donald Trump. Others chose to commemorate the victims of the 2016 Orlando Pulse club shooting through silent activism, donning white veils and holding portraits and bios of those who had passed.

The march began at noon at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue and ended at Christopher and Greenwich streets near the historic Stonewall Inn. The bar is the site of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which is considered one of the first demonstrations of the LGBTQ community in the U.S.

June is considered LGBTQ awareness month. The well-attended Pride Parade is only one of multiple festivities planned for the month of June in New York City.

From silent activism to dubstep dance parties, watch the highlights of the 2017 NYC Pride Parade in 360°.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME