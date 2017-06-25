Watch the NYC Pride Parade in 360°

Crowds filled the sidewalks of New York City to witness the annual Pride Parade on Sunday.

Groups from non-profits to businesses rallied in splashy colors chanting and waving their banners. For some, the parade became a platform for their protests against President Donald Trump . Others chose to commemorate the victims of the 2016 Orlando Pulse club shooting through silent activism, donning white veils and holding portraits and bios of those who had passed.

The march began at noon at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue and ended at Christopher and Greenwich streets near the historic Stonewall Inn . The bar is the site of the 1969 Stonewall Riots , which is considered one of the first demonstrations of the LGBTQ community in the U.S.

June is considered LGBTQ awareness month. The well-attended Pride Parade is only one of multiple festivities planned for the month of June in New York City.

From silent activism to dubstep dance parties, watch the highlights of the 2017 NYC Pride Parade in 360°.