Transformers Tops Box Office Despite Franchise-Low Numbers

Director Michael Bay attends the 4th Annual Australians In Film Awards, Benefit Dinner and Gala at The InterContinental Hotel on October 25, 2015 in Century City, California. Paul Archuleta—FilmMagic

(NEW YORK) — Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" scored a franchise-low debut but still easily topped the North American box office with an estimated $43.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

The Paramount Pictures release, the fifth in the "Transformers" series, totaled $69.1 million in five days, after opening Wednesday. But it was a huge hit in China, where it debuted with $123.4 million.

"Wonder Woman" and "Cars 3" tied for second place, both with $25.2 million. Nearly a month after opening, "Wonder Woman" continues to be a major draw. In four weeks, it has surpassed $300 million domestically.

In limited release Kumail Nanjiani's acclaimed romantic comedy "The Big Sick" landed the best per-screen average of the year. It opened in five theaters, grossing an average of $87,000 from each.