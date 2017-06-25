U.S.
New York

'We'll Catch You Honey': Teenage Girl Rescued After 25-Foot Fall Off Amusement Park Ride

Alana Abramson
11:09 AM ET

Park guests and employees at Six Flags Great Escape park in upstate New York became unlikely heroes when they stepped in to rescue a teenage girl dangling from a gondola ride, working together to catch her as she fell 25 feet into their arms.

The 14-year-old girl, who has not been publicly identified, did not sustain any serious injuries in the Saturday incident, according to local authorities. She was riding the "Sky Ride" at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York when she slipped out of the gondola chair.

Video captured at the scene shows her dangling from the two-person gondola as park guests gather below her. The girl's neck initially appeared to be stuck in the gondola, but she was able to untangle herself before dropping 25 feet.

Girl falling from ride at 6 Flags Great Escape and they have NO means to rescue them. Thanks to the guys who banded together to catch her and the guy who climbed the tree to move the branches out of the way.

Posted by Loren Lent on Saturday, June 24, 2017

As she began to drop, someone in the crowd that had gathered below her can be heard yelling, "We'll catch you honey!"

The footage shows her hitting a tree as she fell, but cheers erupt as the girl is caught. Emergency medical services were sent to the scene, and she was transported to a local hospital, before being transported by helicopter to a hospital in Albany. She remains there, authorities said, in stable condition and with no serious injuries.

Authorities said a 47-year-old man was also hospitalized when he hurt his back trying to catch the girl, but has since been released.

The Sky Ride, listed under "Family Rides" on the park's website, is described as "a roundtrip ski-lift style gondola ride."

The Warren County Sheriff's office said they inspected the ride with park personnel and found that everything was working correctly.

Six Flags did not respond to request for comment.

