Suspended College Professor Fired After Fox News Appearance

(NEWARK, N.J.) — A New Jersey community college has fired an adjunct professor who was suspended after appearing on Fox News.

Essex County College President Anthony Munroe announced the decision Friday, three days after Lisa Durden addressed the matter during a public meeting of the school's board.

Munroe said the school had received complaints about Durden following her June 6 appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Durden, who is black, discussed a Memorial Day event for black people only that was staged by a Black Lives Matter group.

Durden did not identify herself as affiliated with the college during the appearance.

In an interview Friday with NJ.com, Durden compared her experience to a rape victim who is blamed for the crime. Her lawyer said the two are considering taking legal action over her firing.