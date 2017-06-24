U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaProfessor Says Otto Warmbier 'Got What He Deserved' in North Korea
University of Delaware
WorldEgypt's President Ratifies Deal to Transfer Islands to Saudi Arabia
President Trump Meets With Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi At The White House
london'Not Safe for People to Sleep in Overnight.' 4 London Public Housing Towers Evacuated
Britain London Fire
Congress'The Problem Is the Senate Screwed Up.' House Stalls Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill
Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy
Mom Arrest Child Deaths
Cynthia Marie Randolph told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died on May 26 , 2017, to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said. Parker County, Texas, sheriff's office / AP
Crime

Mom Left Kids in Hot Car for Hours as Punishment Before They Were Found Dead

Associated Press
2:34 PM ET

(WEATHERFORD, Texas) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff's officials.

Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney — online jail records didn't list one for her — and she doesn't have a listed phone number.

According to the criminal complaint, Randolph initially told investigators she was inside her rural home west of Fort Worth folding laundry and watching TV on May 26 while the children were playing on the enclosed back porch. She said when she noticed they were no longer there, she went looking for them and found them about a half-hour later locked in the car. The children were unresponsive and Randolph said she broke a window to gain entry. Temperatures that day reached into the mid-90s.

At the time Randolph said the kids were exposed to the extreme temperatures in the car for "no more than an hour." But her account of that day changed over the course of several interviews with investigators until she acknowledged on Friday that she left them in the car intentionally, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She told investigators that she found the kids playing in the car and when the 2-year-old refused to get out, she shut the door to teach her a lesson, thinking her daughter could get herself and her brother out of the vehicle when ready.

Randolph said she went back into the house, smoked marijuana and took a nap for two or three hours, the complaint states. It says that when she woke up and went to check on the children, they were unresponsive, and that she broke the car window to support her initial claim that the children had locked themselves inside.

The children were pronounced dead about a half-hour after authorities were notified.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME