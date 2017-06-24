World
Search
Sign In
Congress'The Problem Is the Senate Screwed Up.' House Stalls Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill
Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy
Health CareFifth GOP Senator Opposes Health Care Bill
Yucca Mountain Hearing
Justice DepartmentSally Yates Condemns Jeff Sessions for Reinstating Harsh Low-Level Drug Sentences
Senate Holds Hearing On Russian Interference In U.S. Election
WorldTurkey Bans Gay Pride March in Istanbul
TURKEY-POLITICS-LGBT-JUSTY-TRIAL
UK Parliament
House of Commons and Palace of Westminster next to Thames river in London. Nuwan—Getty Images
Hacking

British Parliament Investigating Cyberattack on Lawmaker Accounts

Associated Press
12:43 PM ET

(LONDON) — British officials were investigating a cyberattack Saturday on the country's Parliament after discovering "unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts."

A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said the incident affected lawmakers and other parliamentary staff's ability to log on its system and use their emails. It was not immediately clear how many people were affected or what the extent of the damage was.

A statement said that remote email access for members has been disabled in order to protect the network.

"We have systems in place to protect member and staff accounts and are taking the necessary steps to protect our systems," it said.

Liberal Democrat Chris Rennard said on Twitter that urgent messages should be sent by text message because parliamentary emails may not work remotely.

The National Cyber Security Center and the National Crime Agency are looking into the incident.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME