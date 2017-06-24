World
A person waves a rainbow flag in front of Istanbul courthouse on June 19, 2017 in support to eleven LBTG activists who went on trial. Eleven LBTG activists appeared on trial on June 19 in Istanbul for having marched during last year's Gay Pride, which was banned. All charges against them have been dropped, and activists called for a demonstration on June 25. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images) OZAN KOSE—AFP/Getty Images
World

Turkey Bans Gay Pride March in Istanbul

Associated Press
11:38 AM ET

(ISTANBUL) — Turkish authorities have announced they will not allow a march for gay, lesbian and trans rights to take place Sunday.

The Istanbul governor's office said Saturday that the LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex) Pride would be banned for the safety of participants and tourists, and public order.

LGBTI activists had announced on social media that they would organize a march starting from Taksim Square.

The governor's office stated the area was not designated for demonstrations and an appropriate application had not been received. It also said various groups had raised "serious reactions" against the march.

The 2014 Pride March in Istanbul attracted up to 100,000 people, one of largest gatherings celebrating LGBTI rights and diversity in the Muslim world. Authorities have not allowed Pride march since.

Follow TIME