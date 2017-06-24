U.S.
Florida

Plane Crashes Into Florida Daycare Building

Associated Press
11:21 AM ET

(FORT MYERS, Fla.) — A small plane has crashed into an empty daycare building in Florida, killing one person and injuring another.

WINK-TV reports that the Saturday morning plane crash caused extensive damage and a fire. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said that the Piper PA 28 aircraft crashed shortly after it took off from a nearby airfield. Lee County is located in southwest Florida.

Authorities said that one person was killed and another had been taken to the hospital with injuries. It was unclear how serious the injuries were.

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that there were no daycare employees inside the building at the time of the crash. He says federal authorities will assist with the crash investigation.

