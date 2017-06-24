Living
Living

The World's Ugliest Dog Has Just Been Named

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:15 AM ET

The title for the World's Ugliest Dog in 2017 went to a Neapolitan Mastiff on Friday.

The 3-year-old dog, known as Martha, is described as "125 pounds of drooling, snoring, gassy, loud and silly girl," according to her short biography on the contest website.

Martha was brought to a California rescue group with chronic pain and nearly blind. Her eyesight has since improved after having surgery.

Martha's family received $1,500, a trophy and a trip to New York for media appearances.

The World's Ugliest Dog competition is part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., and features adoptable and previously adopted dogs that are judged based on appearance and personality.

"We’re proud to celebrate all dogs and pets by showing that no matter their imperfections, they are adoptable, lovable and a great addition to any family," Erin Post, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair, said in a statement on the competition website.

Moe, a 16-year-old Brussels Griffon-pug mix, and the oldest dog in the competition, came in second, the Associated Press reported. Chase, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested-Harke mix, took third place.

Follow TIME