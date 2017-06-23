Here Is Every Republican Senator Who Opposes the Health Care Bill

Five Republican Senators so far oppose Mitch McConnell's health care bill , saying they can't support the legislation as written.

Democrats are expected to unanimously vote against the bill. That means Republicans can only afford two defections for the legislation to pass.

With five Republican Senators already in opposition and more than a dozen signaling wariness , a legislative victory is anything but a sure thing.

Here's a rundown of the Republican Senators who oppose the bill and why:

Who opposes the bill?

Sens. Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, Mike Lee said publicly on Thursday that they are not ready to vote for the bill as is, although they are open to negotiations to change it.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller on Friday became the fifth person to oppose the bill, saying that he could not support the current draft either.

Why are they against the bill?

In a joint statement , Cruz, Johnson, Paul and Lee said they oppose the bill because it does not fully repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs,” reads the statement.

Heller echoed his colleagues' sentiments on Friday. "It's simply not the answer," he said at a news conference, CNN reports. "And I'm announcing today that in this form, I simply will not support it."

What would have to change to gain their support?

The Senators who oppose the bill thus far want a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a crowning legislative achievement of Barack Obama's presidency. They also say the draft legislation does not do enough to lower health care premiums.

"That should be the central issue for Republicans — repealing Obamacare and making healthcare more affordable," said Cruz in a statement to CNN .