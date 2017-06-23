Politics
Search
Sign In
MilitaryMilitary Chiefs Seek 6-Month Delay Before Allowing Transgender People to Enlist
Defense Budget
food and drinkPeople Are Posting Selfies With 24-Inch Slices of Pizza
Slice of pizza margarita lifted up
animalsThe World's Ugliest Dogs of the Last 10 Years
world-ugliest-dog-elwood
climate changeExtreme Heat Waves Will Change How We Live. We’re Not Ready
heat wave phoenix climate change
Yucca Mountain Hearing
Sen. Dean Heller during the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment hearing on the "Nuclear Waste Policy Amendments Act Of 2017" on April 26, 2017. Bill Clark—AP
Congress

Another GOP Senator Says He Won't Back Health Bill

Tessa Berenson
4:11 PM ET

A fifth GOP senator announced Friday that he won't support the Republican health care bill as it is currently written.

"It's simply not the answer," Nevada Sen. Dean Heller said Friday, CNN reports. "And I'm announcing today that in this form, I simply will not support it."

Heller, who is up for re-election in 2018 in a state that President Donald Trump lost, said it is a "lie" that the bill would lower premiums.

Heller joins four other Republican senators saying they won't back this version of the bill — Sens. Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Rand Paul and Mike Lee.

The bill faces a tough road in the Senate: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford to lose two votes in his 52-member caucus for it to pass.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME