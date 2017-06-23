Tech
Search
Sign In
CongressHere Is Every Republican Senator Who Opposes the Health Care Bill
Sen. Rand Paul Delivers Immigration Address Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Conference
BusinessNike's Latest Campaign Stars Vogue Dancing Legend Leiomy Maldonado
United Kingdom'The Grenfell Fire Changes Everything': 800 London Homes Evacuated Over Safety Concerns
The Government Orders Tower Block Cladding Checks
North CarolinaA New Island Just Appeared Off the Coast of North Carolina
Seascape with waves
gmail-inbox-screenshot
Getty Images
Google

Google Says It Won't Creep On Your Emails Anymore

Catherine Trautwein
4:31 PM ET

Google will stop scanning your emails in order to customize the advertising you see in Gmail, the company announced Friday.

"G Suite’s Gmail is already not used as input for ads personalization, and Google has decided to follow suit later this year in our free consumer Gmail service," Google Cloud senior vice president Diane Greene wrote in a blog post. "Consumer Gmail content will not be used or scanned for any ads personalization after this change."

The move means Gmail users — all 1.2 billion of them — will get the same treatment when it comes to this aspect of email privacy as the 3 million companies that pay for access to G Suite, according to the blog post.

"This decision brings Gmail ads in line with how we personalize ads for other Google products," Greene wrote.

Google makes an overwhelming majority of its money on advertising. The search giant raked in more than $21.4 billion in advertising revenue during the first quarter of 2017, which represented a nearly 20 percent increase year-over-year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME