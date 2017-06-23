The World's Ugliest Dogs of the Last 10 Years

Each year, one lucky pooch is crowned with the dubious title of "World's Ugliest Dog" at the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. It's both an honor and a burden, of course, recognizing that these canines have their fair share of superficial flaws — but also are lovable pets in their own right. Beauty, after all, is in the eye of the owner, and these owners have found a proud way to display just how much they adore their four-footed companions.

From last year's blind Chinese crested champion Sweepee Rambo to oddballs like pitbull Quasi Modo and wizened, whiskered Yoda, take a look through the decade's winners of the odd title.

This year's competition is being held Friday, June 23 at the fair as usual, and features events like a "Faux Paw Fashion Show" and "Red Carpet Walk." The winning prize includes $1,500, a trophy, and a flight to New York for media appearances where the pup can preen at last. As to who determines the titular Ugliest Dog? Judges this year including long-standing head judge Brian Sobel and Today Show correspondent Kerry Sanders. Competition is fierce amongst the many canines in the running for that unlikely prize, most of whom have been rescued and have overcome — or are dealing with — some kind of health issues.

Don't miss a day of furry fun during the Sonoma-Marin Fair World's Ugliest Dog® Contest, held Friday, June 23,... Posted by Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds & Event Center on Saturday, June 17, 2017