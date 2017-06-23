Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
YouTube at Vidcon 2017 - Day 1
GoogleGoogle Says It Won't Creep On Your Emails Anymore
gmail-inbox-screenshot
MilitaryMilitary Chiefs Seek 6-Month Delay Before Allowing Transgender People to Enlist
Defense Budget
food and drinkPeople Are Posting Selfies With 24-Inch Slices of Pizza
Slice of pizza margarita lifted up
world-ugliest-dog-sweepee-rambo
Sweepee Rambo, a Chinese Crested, is presented to judges during the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, Calif. on June 26, 2015.Josh Edelson—AFP/Getty Images
world-ugliest-dog-sweepee-rambo
US-ANIMAL-DOG-UGLIEST
US-ANIMAL-DOG-UGLIEST
US-UGLY-DOG-NEWS-FEED
world-ugliest-dog-mugly
world-ugliest-dog-yoda
world-ugliest-dog-princess-abby
The Annual Ugliest Dog Contest Held At Sonoma-Marin Fair
world-ugliest-dog-gus
world-ugliest-dog-elwood
world-ugliest-dog-archie
world-ugliest-dog-sam
world-ugliest-dog-rascal
Sweepee Rambo, a Chinese Crested, is presented to judges during the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, Calif.
... VIEW MORE

Josh Edelson—AFP/Getty Images
1 of 13
animals

The World's Ugliest Dogs of the Last 10 Years

Raisa Bruner
4:15 PM ET

Each year, one lucky pooch is crowned with the dubious title of "World's Ugliest Dog" at the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. It's both an honor and a burden, of course, recognizing that these canines have their fair share of superficial flaws — but also are lovable pets in their own right. Beauty, after all, is in the eye of the owner, and these owners have found a proud way to display just how much they adore their four-footed companions.

From last year's blind Chinese crested champion Sweepee Rambo to oddballs like pitbull Quasi Modo and wizened, whiskered Yoda, take a look through the decade's winners of the odd title.

This year's competition is being held Friday, June 23 at the fair as usual, and features events like a "Faux Paw Fashion Show" and "Red Carpet Walk." The winning prize includes $1,500, a trophy, and a flight to New York for media appearances where the pup can preen at last. As to who determines the titular Ugliest Dog? Judges this year including long-standing head judge Brian Sobel and Today Show correspondent Kerry Sanders. Competition is fierce amongst the many canines in the running for that unlikely prize, most of whom have been rescued and have overcome — or are dealing with — some kind of health issues.

Don't miss a day of furry fun during the Sonoma-Marin Fair World's Ugliest Dog® Contest, held Friday, June 23,...

Posted by Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds & Event Center on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Don't miss a day of furry fun during the Sonoma-Marin Fair World's Ugliest Dog® Contest, held Friday, June 23,...

Posted by Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds & Event Center on Saturday, June 17, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME