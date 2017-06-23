Newsfeed
viral

Bow Down to the High School Student Who Recreated Beyoncé's Lemonade Cover for His Graduation

Ashley Hoffman
9:31 AM ET

There was once a time when "Becky's" walked tall in the streets, but that was before Beyoncé's bona fide cultural phenomenon Lemonade emerged in 2016 as the survival tale to save us all — and inspire plenty of tributes from fans.

Maurice Dane Scott is one of the latest. The 18-year-old Saunders Trades Technical High School grad recreated the look of the Lemonade album cover in a photo, with a special graduation touch. In the picture, which he posted to Twitter this week, he's wearing fur and kneeling down by a car just like on the album cover. He also pasted the snapshot onto his mortarboard.

But he decided to put his own milestone-themed spin on the image by including "GRADUATE" in the style of the album's signature font.

"Beyoncé has been a huge inspiration in my life. To me, Lemonade means diversity," he told TIME of the album's blend of genres. "That's the kind of flexible and cultured person I want to be. I also love the poetry, the visuals, and the political statements. "

See his tweet below containing the photos, which had 4,700 likes as of Friday morning.

The Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology-bound scholar really puts the super in super-fan. Previously, he constructed a museum model that referenced Ivy Park and played her hit song "Halo."

He also made golf course inspired by her 2013 Super Bowl stage.

