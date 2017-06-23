Politics
Search
Sign In
North KoreaNorth Korea Denies Torturing American Detainee Otto Warmbier
FILE PHOTO - Otto Warmbier attends a new conference in Pyongyang North Korea
brazilNorway Has Threatened to Cut Funds to Brazil Unless Deforestation Slows
Brazilian Construction Boom
CanadaThe Stolen Mummified Toe Used in a Specialty Cocktail in Canada Has Been Returned Safely
Parcel wrapped with brown paper, tied with red string, and with a red card attached
ChinaChinese Authorities Crack Down on Streaming to Create a 'Cleaner Cyberspace'
Images of Weibo Corp. As Company Raises $285.6 Million In U.S. IPO
President Trump Meets With President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House on June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Pool—Getty Images
White House

President Trump Says He'd Love to Work with Democrats to 'Come Up With the Perfect Health Care Plan'

Tessa Berenson
7:36 AM ET

President Trump says he wishes Democrats and Republicans would work together on health care.

"They are right now obstructionists; all they want to try to do is obstruct," Trump said of Democrats in an interview on Fox that aired Friday. "Boy, would the people love to see the two parties getting together and coming up with the perfect health care plan... I don't think that's what's going to happen, but that's what should happen."

Senate Republicans unveiled a version of a health care bill Thursday, but four GOP senators have already said they won't go along with the bill as written. "They're four good guys, they're four friends of mine," Trump said. "I think they'll probably get there."

The president also explained why he hasn't been able to rush and pass new health care legislation during his first five months in office. "People have worked on health care for many years," Trump said. "It's a very complicated situation from the standpoint that you do something that's good for one group, bad for another. It's a very, very narrow path."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME