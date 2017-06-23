World
Search
Sign In
CanadaThe Stolen Mummified Toe Used in a Specialty Cocktail in Canada Has Been Returned Safely
Parcel wrapped with brown paper, tied with red string, and with a red card attached
ChinaChinese Authorities Crack Down on Streaming to Create a 'Cleaner Cyberspace'
Images of Weibo Corp. As Company Raises $285.6 Million In U.S. IPO
PakistanA Car Bomb in Southwest Pakistan Has Killed at Least 11 People and Wounded 20
Pakistan
CourtsCoal Boss Robert Murray Is Suing John Oliver After Being Mocked on Last Week Tonight
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
Brazilian Construction Boom
An overview of the dense canopy and deforestation in the Amazon rainforest outside Manaus, Brazi, on June 4, 2008. Per-Anders Pettersson—Getty Images
brazil

Norway Has Threatened to Cut Funds to Brazil Unless Deforestation Slows

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:40 AM ET

Brazil stands to lose out on some financial assistance from Norway if it does not reverse a rise in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Oslo has contributed $1.1 billion to Brazil's Amazon fund since 2008, but this could come to an end if Brazil doesn't clean up its act, the Guardian reports. Although the rate of deforestation in the South American country dropped between then and 2014, it has been raising again over the past two years.

In a letter to his Brazilian counterpart Jose Sarney Filho, Norway’s environment minister Vidar Helgesen wrote that there had been a "worrying upward trend” of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon since 2015. “Even a fairly modest further increase" in deforestation, he warned, would bring Norway's contributions down "to zero.”

Filho responded to Helgesen by saying that Brazil had an "unwavering commitment to sustainability, to curbing deforestation and to the full implementation of its targets to reduce emissions under the Paris Agreement," adding that he hoped new data would "soon reveal a downward trend."

Brazilian President Michel Temer arrives Friday in Oslo, where he is expected to be met with protest by environmentalists and indigenous rights advocates, the Guardian reports. Oslo views the Amazon — the largest tropical rainforest in the world — as a region of global importance.

Sometimes referred to as the "lungs" of the earth, the forest's 390 billion trees absorb 1.5 gigatons of carbon dioxide a year. Around 60% of the lush region falls within Brazil's borders. Annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon spiked 29% to 3,088 square miles in 2016. However, this number is still well below the record 7,355 square miles of rainforest destroyed in 2005.

[Guardian]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME