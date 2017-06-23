Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
brazilNorway Has Threatened to Cut Funds to Brazil Unless Deforestation Slows
Brazilian Construction Boom
ChinaChinese Authorities Crack Down on Streaming to Create a 'Cleaner Cyberspace'
Images of Weibo Corp. As Company Raises $285.6 Million In U.S. IPO
PakistanA Car Bomb in Southwest Pakistan Has Killed at Least 11 People and Wounded 20
Pakistan
CourtsCoal Boss Robert Murray Is Suing John Oliver After Being Mocked on Last Week Tonight
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
Parcel wrapped with brown paper, tied with red string, and with a red card attached
Susanna Price—Dorling Kindersley/Getty Images
Canada

The Stolen Mummified Toe Used in a Specialty Cocktail in Canada Has Been Returned Safely

Kevin Lui
5:11 AM ET

A mummified human toe that is used in a specialty cocktail and was stolen last weekend from a bar in northern Canada has been returned safely, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Downtown Hotel in Yukon's Dawson City reported the missing digit Sunday, when a customer was believed to have made off with it after ordering a signature "Sourtoe" cocktail — whisky on the rocks, only the "rock" is a salt-cured human toe.

"On Tuesday afternoon Dawson City RCMP received a phone call from the alleged suspect, stating that he had placed the toe in the mail," the Mounties said in a press release.

The unidentified suspect relayed the same message to the hotel staff along with an apology. When the package arrived at the hotel, a local officer was on hand to ensure it was safe to open, police said.

"Located inside the package was an apology letter, as well as the stolen toe," which was " believed to be in good condition," according to the RCMP.

The toe had reportedly been donated by a man who had to have it amputated. "This was our new toe, and it was a really good one," hotel manager Geri Coulbourne said following the theft.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME