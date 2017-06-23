Charles Manson Follower Patricia Krenwinkel Denied Parole For 14th Time

Patricia Krenwinkel, a defendant in the Tate murder case, enters the Los Angeles superior court for arraignment, which was postponed, Feb. 24, 1970.

Patricia Krenwinkel, a defendant in the Tate murder case, enters the Los Angeles superior court for arraignment, which was postponed, Feb. 24, 1970. George Brich—AP

Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, who was convicted of murder in 1969 and is California's longest-serving female inmate, was denied parole for the 14th time on Thursday.

Krenwinkel, 69, was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder for participating in the August 1969 Manson family killings of seven people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate and coffee heiress Abigail Folger.

Krenwinkel's attorney argued that she had been the victim of "intimate partner battery" by Manson at the time, CNN reported . But family members of the victims spoke out against Krenwinkel receiving parole.

Krenwinkel, who was 21 at the time of the killings, has been in prison for 47 years and will be up for parole consideration again in five years, according to CNN .