Just 17% of Americans Have a Positive View of Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, speaks during a meeting with technology executives in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 19, 2017. Zach Gibson—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Jared Kushner has a lower approval rating than President Donald Trump , special counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey, according to a new poll .

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday found that just 17% of respondents had a very or somewhat positive view of Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser.

While about a quarter of respondents said they felt neutral (24%) about Kushner or didn't know his name and weren't sure (28%), about a third of respondents (31%) said they had a negative view of him.

Kushner's negative rating was exceeded only by Trump's, which hit 50% along with 38% of respondents approving of him. Kushner traveled to the Middle East this week to encourage peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

When it comes to lawmen, 29% had a positive view and another 29% had a negative view of Comey and 24% had a positive view of Mueller, while 11% disliked him.

The poll, which surveyed 900 adults between June 17 and June 20, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.27 percentage points.