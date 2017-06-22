Politics
Search
Sign In
BooksGet Ready for John Green's First Novel Since The Fault in Our Stars
"Paper Towns" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
CourtsMaking a Murderer's Brendan Dassey Was Coerced Into Confession, Judges Rule
In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom in Manitowoc, Wis. A federal appeals court is about to consider the fate of the Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family's Manitowoc County salvage yard.
CollegeTrinity College Professor Flees State Amid Death Threats Over Inflammatory Social Media Posts
Trinity College
Congress4 Ways the Senate Health Care Bill Would Hurt Women
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress.
Jared Kushner Praises Tech Leaders At White House Meeting
Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, speaks during a meeting with technology executives in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 19, 2017.  Zach Gibson—Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House

Just 17% of Americans Have a Positive View of Jared Kushner

Katie Reilly
6:49 PM ET

Jared Kushner has a lower approval rating than President Donald Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey, according to a new poll.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday found that just 17% of respondents had a very or somewhat positive view of Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser.

While about a quarter of respondents said they felt neutral (24%) about Kushner or didn't know his name and weren't sure (28%), about a third of respondents (31%) said they had a negative view of him.

Kushner's negative rating was exceeded only by Trump's, which hit 50% along with 38% of respondents approving of him. Kushner traveled to the Middle East this week to encourage peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

When it comes to lawmen, 29% had a positive view and another 29% had a negative view of Comey and 24% had a positive view of Mueller, while 11% disliked him.

The poll, which surveyed 900 adults between June 17 and June 20, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.27 percentage points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME