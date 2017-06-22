Ideas
"Paper Towns" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
Author/producer John Green attends the "Paper Towns" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 21, 2015 in New York City.  Jim Spellman—WireImage
Books

Get Ready for John Green's First Novel Since The Fault in Our Stars

Sarah Begley
6:10 PM ET
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

John Green's fans have been waiting for a new novel from him since 2012, when The Fault in Our Stars took the YA world by storm. Five years have passed, but they don't have to wait much longer: the author's next novel, Turtles All the Way Down, will come out in October, his publisher announced on Thursday.

The new novel centers on Aza Holmes, 16, who — like the more famous Holmes — is trying to solve a mystery. While she tries to locate a billionaire who has disappeared, she also struggles with her mental health.

“This is my first attempt to write directly about the kind of mental illness that has affected my life since childhood," Green said in a statement, "so while the story is fictional, it is also quite personal."

With an initial printing of 1.5 million copies, Turtles All the Way Down is set for an October 10 publication.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME