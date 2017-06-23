Lady Gaga Casually Wore Glamorous Stiletto Heels to Go Hiking As One Does

Lady Gaga 's dramatic outfits have become a part of her oeuvre as a performer , but it looks like the singer's penchant for ostentatious looks carries over into her downtime too.

Gaga was spotted on a hiking trail in Montauk with her new boyfriend CAA talent agent Christian Carino . While Carino opted for a loose T-shirt, matching shorts, athletic shoes and a bottle of kombucha to stay hydrated, Gaga chose to wear a glamorous crop top, a form-fitting and dramatic maxi skirt and a pair of nude stiletto heels. She finished the ultra-stylish look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

While some might say that wearing heels or a sweeping skirt on a hike seems a little impractical, if there's anyone who can make looking like a fashion plate look natural while spending time in the great outdoors, it's Gaga.

See Gaga's glam hiking look below.