A British poster for Gene Kelly's 1969 romantic comedy musical film, 'Hello Dolly!', starring (left to right) Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford and Walter Matthau. Movie Poster Image Art—Getty Images

As streaming services add new titles each month to their rosters, we have to bid goodbye to some movies and TV shows that leave Netflix , Hulu and HBO. With about a week left in June, check out below what you can catch up on before they stop streaming for good.

On Netflix , classics like Working Girl and Hello, Dolly! will leave on July 1, as will seasons 1 through 6 of the show Futurama .

HBO and Hulu will wait until later in the month to get rid of certain movies, so you can spend until July 31 watching the notable Britney Spears movie Crossroads or The Addams Family before they are unavailable to stream.

Netflix

July 1

9/11: Stories in Fragments

America's Secret D-Day Disaster

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

An Unmarried Woman

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Batman

Black Wings

Blazing Saddles

Blondie's New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

El Dorado

Flicka 2

Futurama : Seasons 1-6

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Ghost Whisperer

Hello, Dolly!

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Hugo

Kate & Leopold

MacGyver

Mystery Files: Hitler

Nazi Temple of Doom

Samurai Headhunters

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Secrets: The Sphinx

Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

Titanic's Final Mystery

While You Were Sleeping

Working Girl

July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

July 6

Los Heroes del Norte : Season 1-2

July 11

Opposite Field

July 12

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Sleeping Beauty

July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

July 15

All That Glitters

Lessons for a Kiss

Hulu

July 31

52 Pick-Up

Addams Family Values

The Addams Family

Arrowhead

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Black Rain

Cabin Fever

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Clue

Coming to America

The Doors

Fatal Instinct

Gator

Heartbreakers

How to Eat Fried Worms

Kill Me Again

Maximum Security

Nick of Time

No Way Out

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

School Ties

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Star Kid

Wicker Park

Winter's Bone

HBO

July 19

Beautiful Creatures

July 24

Unfaithful

July 31

Batman Returns

Catch Me If You Can

The Color of Money

Criminal

Crossroads

El Cantante

Evil Dead 2

Fracture

Hail, Caesar!

Hard to Kill

Hotel for Dogs

Innerspace

Keanu

The Main Event

Men in Black II

Midnight Special

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

My Cousin Vinny

Rendition

Risky Business

Road to Perdition

Rooster Corgburn

Simon Birch

This Boy's Life

Wildcats