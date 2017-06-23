As streaming services add new titles each month to their rosters, we have to bid goodbye to some movies and TV shows that leave Netflix, Hulu and HBO. With about a week left in June, check out below what you can catch up on before they stop streaming for good.
On Netflix, classics like Working Girl and Hello, Dolly! will leave on July 1, as will seasons 1 through 6 of the show Futurama.
HBO and Hulu will wait until later in the month to get rid of certain movies, so you can spend until July 31 watching the notable Britney Spears movie Crossroads or The Addams Family before they are unavailable to stream.
Netflix
July 1
9/11: Stories in Fragments
America's Secret D-Day Disaster
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
An Unmarried Woman
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
Batman
Black Wings
Blazing Saddles
Blondie's New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
El Dorado
Flicka 2
Futurama: Seasons 1-6
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Ghost Whisperer
Hello, Dolly!
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Hugo
Kate & Leopold
MacGyver
Mystery Files: Hitler
Nazi Temple of Doom
Samurai Headhunters
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Secrets: The Sphinx
Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
Titanic's Final Mystery
While You Were Sleeping
Working Girl
July 3
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
July 6
Los Heroes del Norte: Season 1-2
July 11
Opposite Field
July 12
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
Sleeping Beauty
July 13
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
July 15
All That Glitters
Lessons for a Kiss
Hulu
July 31
52 Pick-Up
Addams Family Values
The Addams Family
Arrowhead
Bad Influence
Bait Shop
Black Rain
Cabin Fever
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Chuck & Buck
Clue
Coming to America
The Doors
Fatal Instinct
Gator
Heartbreakers
How to Eat Fried Worms
Kill Me Again
Maximum Security
Nick of Time
No Way Out
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
School Ties
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Star Kid
Wicker Park
Winter's Bone
HBO
July 19
Beautiful Creatures
July 24
Unfaithful
July 31
Batman Returns
Catch Me If You Can
The Color of Money
Criminal
Crossroads
El Cantante
Evil Dead 2
Fracture
Hail, Caesar!
Hard to Kill
Hotel for Dogs
Innerspace
Keanu
The Main Event
Men in Black II
Midnight Special
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
My Cousin Vinny
Rendition
Risky Business
Road to Perdition
Rooster Corgburn
Simon Birch
This Boy's Life
Wildcats