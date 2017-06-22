U.S.
Search
Sign In
moviesReview: The Big Sick Treads the Minefield of Cross-Cultural Love, and of Just Being a Grown-up
The Big Sick
Congress'This Bill Will Do You Harm.’ Read Barack Obama’s Statement on GOP Health Plan
German Media Award 2016
viralSchool Boys Wear Skirts to Protest School's No Shorts Dress Code and It's 'Quite Refreshing'
92816465
energyEnergy Secretary Rick Perry: I Didn't Write Department Budget
Energy Secretary Rick Perry Testifies Before Senate Appropriations Subcommittee On DOE 2018 Budget
Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby Plans to Teach Kids to Avoid Sexual Assault

Madeline Farber
3:13 PM ET

Bill Cosby, the embattled actor and comedian whose sexual assault trial recently ended in a mistrial, plans to teach young people about the dangers of sexual misconduct.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Cosby, said during an interview with a Birmingham, Ala. news station that the 79-year-old actor plans to host a series of such "town hall" meetings with youths. One of the meetings will be in Birmingham, "sometime in July," Wyatt told WBRC Fox 6 News on Wednesday.

"We're going to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby," Wyatt added. "This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they're facing when they're hanging out and partying, when they're doing certain things that they shouldn't be doing."

Ebonee Benson, a spokesperson for Cosby's wife Camille, agreed that it's important young people are informed.

"The laws are changing, the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended, so this is why people need to be educated on a brush against the shoulder," she said. "Because anything at this point can be considered sexual assault and it is a good thing to be educated about the laws."

Cosby's case ended with a hung jury after 52 hours of deliberations over six days. A juror told the Associated Press on Thursday that the jury was nearly evenly split on the decision.

You can watch the full interview with Cosby's spokesperson here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME