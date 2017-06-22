U.S.
Gunman Pizza Shop
In this Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, Edgar Maddison Welch, of Salisbury, N.C., surrenders to police in Washington. Welch, who walked into a Washington pizzeria with an assault rifle to investigate internet rumors dubbed "pizzagate." Sathi Soma—AP
Washington D.C.

'Pizzagate' Shooter Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail

Associated Press
1:24 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A North Carolina man who fired an assault rifle inside a District of Columbia restaurant during his investigation of a conspiracy theory dubbed "pizzagate" has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Edgar Maddison Welch was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Washington. His attorney had asked that he be sentenced to 1½ years in prison. Prosecutors asked for 4½ years.

Welch pleaded guilty in March and acknowledged that he entered the Comet Ping Pong restaurant Dec. 4 with an AR-15 assault weapon and a revolver. He said he drove to the restaurant from North Carolina to investigate an unfounded conspiracy theory about Democrats harboring child sex slaves at the pizza restaurant.

No one was physically injured, but the judge says Welch's actions "literally left psychological wreckage."

