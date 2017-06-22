Congress4 Republican Senators Say They're Opposed to the GOP Health Care Bill
The Weeknd Confirms Status as Selena Gomez's Perfect Instagram Boyfriend

Olivia Bahou / InStyle
1:28 PM ET

Since taking their relationship public, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have shared no small amount of PDA on Instagram (examples here, here, and here), but the singer’s latest subtle move might be his sweetest one yet.

On Tuesday, Gomez’s stunning first Coach campaign debuted, with ‘70s-inspired images of the singer looking fire in the backseat of a car. The next day, The Weeknd confirmed that he loves the shoot just as much as we do, sharing a picture of his girlfriend to his Instagram story with no comment except for the addition of a few well-placed diamond emojis. That right there is dedication.

Is The Weeknd thinking about popping the question? Or does he just agree that his girlfriend is gem? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out. Either way, he’s putting your man’s social media skills to shame.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Cutest Couple Moments

Well done, Abel. Well done.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.

